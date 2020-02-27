Former KWMU fundraiser lauded for lifetime achievement

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
First-class fundraiser Martin Leifeld, a retired vice chancellor at the University of Missouri St. Louis, is being awarded local public radio's highest honor.
Leifeld is the 2020 winner of the Millard S. Cohen Lifetime Achievement Award from St. Louis Public Radio (KWMU).
Retired for two years, Leifeld now counsels nonprofit organizations. He recently published "Five Minutes For Fundraising," a book that shares advice on raising money for philanthropic causes.
"St. Louis Public Radio is an essential resource for our citizens," Leifeld said in a statement. "I have been privileged to be one of its advocates and supporters."
Leifeld will be honored at a soiree April 3 at the Four Seasons St. Louis.
