For the 36th consecutive year, St. Louis city will host a Veterans Day parade in downtown St. Louis.
The parade begins at noon Saturday, but the observance begins at 10:30 a.m. with events at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, at 1315 Chestnut Street.
Mayor Lyda Krewson will deliver a salute to military veterans.
Following Krewson will be keynote speaker Rodney “Rocky” Sickmann, a former Marine sergeant who became known across the U.S. when he was one of 52 people held captive during the Iran Hostage Crisis from 1979 to 1981.
Veterans Day is officially on Monday, when the National Park Service will have a "fee-free day" at the Gateway Arch National Park.