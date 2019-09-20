Retired STL media executive Robert "Bob" Fulstone has been inducted into the hall of fame for the Boys & Girls Clubs' of Missouri.
Fulstone was honored at a ceremony Wednesday in Springfield, Mo. He has received numerous other awards during almost 30 years as a club volunteer and board member.
A native south St. Louisan, Fulstone worked for CBS Radio in St. Louis, Chicago and New York, and was general manager at KPLR (Channel 11) and Metro Networks Traffic & News.
An Army officer in Vietnam, Fulstone also is a member of the Missouri ROTC Hall of Fame. He was key in raising funds for area USO facilities and works with homeless veterans through the Salvation Army.