Robert "Bob" Fulstone

Robert "Bob" Fulstone (Photo by Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis)

Retired STL media executive Robert "Bob" Fulstone has been inducted into the hall of fame for the Boys & Girls Clubs' of Missouri.

Fulstone was honored at a ceremony Wednesday in Springfield, Mo. He has received numerous other awards during almost 30 years as a club volunteer and board member.

A native south St. Louisan, Fulstone worked for CBS Radio in St. Louis, Chicago and New York, and was general manager at KPLR (Channel 11) and Metro Networks Traffic & News.

An Army officer in Vietnam, Fulstone also is a member of the Missouri ROTC Hall of Fame. He was key in raising funds for area USO facilities and works with homeless veterans through the Salvation Army.

