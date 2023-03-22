Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Recently, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, has been talking hard against Chinese ownership of U.S. farmland.

But former Missouri Lt. Gov. Joe Maxwell — who on Wednesday endorsed Lucas Kunce, Hawley’s main Democratic challenger in 2024 — counters that talk is all Hawley is delivering.

“Josh Hawley’s only record on this issue is using Missouri farmers as campaign props and aligning with the same giant multinational corporations who’ve been stripping our state for parts,” Maxwell said in a statement.

Maxwell is a former state representative and senator, and also the last Democrat to serve as lieutenant governor, 2000-2005. He declined to run for a second term in 2004.

“I’ve won statewide as a Democrat,” Maxwell said in a statement. “I know what it takes, and Lucas has what it takes to build the coalition needed to win.”

This is a second run at the U.S. Senate for Kunce, an Independence resident. He lost the 2022 Democratic primary to Trudy Busch Valentine.

For the 2024 race, December Harmon, an activist in Columbia, Missouri, also has filed as a Democrat.