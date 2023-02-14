Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Less than two years after being sentenced to federal prison, former state Rep. Courtney Curtis is back in the politics game.

Last week, Curtis filed as a lobbyist with the Missouri Ethics Commission and listed 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis as his sole client.

In November 2020, Curtis pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to three counts of wire fraud.

He admitted defrauding campaign donors by using approximately $47,000 for personal expenses in 2016 and 2017, and then filing false campaign finance reports to cover up his crimes. In March 2021, he was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Prosecutors said Curtis took 14 trips over 18 months, often with companions, and also paid his rent and utilities, bought meals and made cash withdrawals with the campaign money.

After representing the Ferguson area in the state Legislature for six years, Curtis worked for former St. Louis County Council member Hazel Erby and current member Rita Days.