Former P-D staffer hired as editor at St. Louis American
0 comments

  • 0
Veteran STL journalist Linda Lockhart is coming out of retirement to manage things at the St. Louis American, at least for now.

Lockhart has been named interim managing editor to replace Chris King, who is ankling the newspaper to work as a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Linda Lockhart

Lockhart is a St. Louis native and graduate of Lutheran South High and the University of Missouri journalism school.

She had two stints at the Post-Dispatch, from 1974 to 1981 as a reporter and then 1997 to 2007 as an editor. She also worked for newspapers in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

More recently, she had been on the staff at KWMU (90.7 FM) and the St. Louis Beacon.

Publisher Donald M. Suggs said the newspaper is conducting a national search for a managing editor.

"But Linda is a perfect interim managing editor to maintain and even elevate our newsroom as we complete that search."

0 comments

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

