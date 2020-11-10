Former P-D staffer hired as editor at St. Louis American

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Veteran STL journalist Linda Lockhart is coming out of retirement to manage things at the St. Louis American, at least for now.

Lockhart has been named interim managing editor to replace Chris King, who is ankling the newspaper to work as a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Lockhart is a St. Louis native and graduate of Lutheran South High and the University of Missouri journalism school.

She had two stints at the Post-Dispatch, from 1974 to 1981 as a reporter and then 1997 to 2007 as an editor. She also worked for newspapers in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

More recently, she had been on the staff at KWMU (90.7 FM) and the St. Louis Beacon.

Publisher Donald M. Suggs said the newspaper is conducting a national search for a managing editor.

"But Linda is a perfect interim managing editor to maintain and even elevate our newsroom as we complete that search."

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.