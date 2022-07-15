 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Page political treasurer appointed to Zoo-Museum district board

People in Business

Armstrong Teasdale LLP added lawyer Bradley M. Bakker as an associate in its litigation practice group.

Never let it be said County Executive Sam Page forgets his allies.

Brad Bakker, former treasurer of Page’s political action committee (Page PAC), has landed a four-year appointment to the Metropolitan Zoological Park & Museum District Board. The move became official June 30, Page told the County Council.

Bakker, a lawyer, was the treasurer when Page PAC made a $10,000 donation to Unified Democratic Townships LLC, a political action committee connected to Tony Weaver, a Page ally and former county employee indicted last month on federal fraud charges.

Bakker could not be reached Friday for comment.

The Page donation was made May 31; the Weaver indictment was disclosed June 7; Bakker resigned his post June 13; and the Weaver group (whose treasurer is Chevon Weaver, Tony Weaver’s daughter-in-law) reported the donation June 30.

The Page-to-Weaver donation was called out July 5 on social media by state Rep. Raychel Proudie, a Ferguson Democrat who pointed out on Twitter that the contribution may have violated state campaign law requiring donations of more than $5,000 to be reported within 48 hours.

On Friday, Proudie said she mailed a complaint July 8 to the Missouri Ethics Commission, which declines to comment on pending actions.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly named the board Bakker was appointed to.



