Former Page political treasurer appointed to Zoo-Museum district board

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Never let it be said County Executive Sam Page forgets his allies.

Brad Bakker, former treasurer of Page’s political action committee (Page PAC), has landed a four-year appointment to the Metropolitan Zoological Park & Museum District Board. The move became official June 30, Page told the County Council.

Bakker, a lawyer, was the treasurer when Page PAC made a $10,000 donation to Unified Democratic Townships LLC, a political action committee connected to Tony Weaver, a Page ally and former county employee indicted last month on federal fraud charges.

Bakker could not be reached Friday for comment.

The Page donation was made May 31; the Weaver indictment was disclosed June 7; Bakker resigned his post June 13; and the Weaver group (whose treasurer is Chevon Weaver, Tony Weaver’s daughter-in-law) reported the donation June 30.

The Page-to-Weaver donation was called out July 5 on social media by state Rep. Raychel Proudie, a Ferguson Democrat who pointed out on Twitter that the contribution may have violated state campaign law requiring donations of more than $5,000 to be reported within 48 hours.

On Friday, Proudie said she mailed a complaint July 8 to the Missouri Ethics Commission, which declines to comment on pending actions.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly named the board Bakker was appointed to.