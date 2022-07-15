Former Page political treasurer appointed to Zoo-Museum district board

Never let it be said County Executive Sam Page forgets his allies.
Brad Bakker, former treasurer of Page’s political action committee (Page PAC), has landed a four-year appointment to the Metropolitan Zoological Park & Museum District Board. The move became official June 30, Page told the County Council.
Bakker, a lawyer, was the treasurer when Page PAC made a $10,000 donation to Unified Democratic Townships LLC, a political action committee connected to Tony Weaver, a Page ally and former county employee indicted last month on federal fraud charges.
Bakker could not be reached Friday for comment.
The Page donation was made May 31; the Weaver indictment was disclosed June 7; Bakker resigned his post June 13; and the Weaver group (whose treasurer is Chevon Weaver, Tony Weaver’s daughter-in-law) reported the donation June 30.
The Page-to-Weaver donation was called out July 5 on social media by state Rep. Raychel Proudie, a Ferguson Democrat who pointed out on Twitter that the contribution may have violated state campaign law requiring donations of more than $5,000 to be reported within 48 hours.
On Friday, Proudie said she mailed a complaint July 8 to the Missouri Ethics Commission, which declines to comment on pending actions.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly named the board Bakker was appointed to.