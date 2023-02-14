Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Missouri state politico Steele Shippy has signed on with KNOWiNK, an election technology firm, as its chief growth officer.

Shippy managed the successful 2020 campaign for Gov. Mike Parson. He also was chief of staff to former Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz and deputy chief of staff for Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

KNOWiNK’s most widely known product is its Poll Pad, an electronic voting system that the company says is being used in 28 states, including in the St. Louis area.

The company’s chief and founder is Scott Leiendecker, a former Republican elections director for St. Louis city.