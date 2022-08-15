Former Post-Dispatch bureau chief joining SIUE Hall of Fame

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Time to tip the reporting cap to Terry Ganey, longtime Post-Dispatch reporter and Jefferson City bureau chief.

Next month, Ganey will be inducted into the hall of fame at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

In 1970, Ganey was a member of the first class to earn a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the school. He went on to earn a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri.

Professionally, Ganey had a 28-year career with the Associated Press and the P-D. It was during his time at the newspaper, in 1993, that he was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 1993 for his uncovering and reporting on Missouri’s Second Injury Fund scandal.

Ganey wrote two nonfiction books — “Innocent Blood” and “Under the Influence” — and also collaborated with former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill on her memoir.

He also has taught journalism at the University of Missouri, the University of Oklahoma and Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Ganey and nine others will be honored at a ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m. in SIUE’s Meridian Ballroom at the Morris University Center.

For information or tickets, go to siue.edu/alumni-hall-of-fame or call 618-650-2760. Reservation deadline is Sept. 9.