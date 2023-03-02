Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A woman pressured into sex acts in 2021 by a municipal prosecutor has filed a civil lawsuit against both the ex-prosecutor and Jefferson County.

In the suit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court, the victim alleges that James “Ike” Crabtree, 40, of Crystal City, and the county both violated her civil rights.

The suit contains five allegations: sexual assault and battery, false imprisonment, sex discrimination, sexual harassment and abuse of process. It does not ask for a specific amount of monetary award, just "compensatory damages for a fair and reasonable amount."

In August, Crabtree pleaded guilty to one felony count of lying to the FBI and a misdemeanor civil rights charge. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The case began in March 2021, when Crabtree asked the woman — whom he was prosecuting on multiple charges — to meet him after hours in his courthouse office.

When she arrived, he offered her alcohol and prescription drugs. The woman began recording video of the meeting on her cellphone. On the recording, Crabtree can be heard telling the woman he’s married but wants “someone on the side” and offers her $300 in cash.

He then performed a sex act on the woman and also fondled himself in front of her.

Sentencing documents detailed that after the first March interaction, Crabtree pressured the woman to meet him in different parking lots, have lunch with him and send him nude photos.

Crabtree worked as a Jefferson County municipal prosecutor from 2015 until his resignation in March 2022 shortly before he was indicted by a grand jury in April.