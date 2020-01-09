You are the owner of this article.
Former Renegade STL tour boss joins Missouri Historical Society
Former Renegade STL tour boss joins Missouri Historical Society

Fans of Amanda Clark, former owner and top tour guide at Renegade STL, will delight to know she soon will create area explorations for the Missouri Historical Society.

Clark has been hired to a newly created position of community tours manager and has closed Renegade STL, society officials said.

Amanda Clark

Amanda Clark is joining the Missouri Historical Society to organize STL tours. Photo by Missouri Historical Society

Starting her tour company in 2012, Clark created history and architecture tours around St. Louis, describing them as "fresh, original, off-beat tours of kick-ass history and grand architecture ..."

That approach drew the attention of The New York Times, which gave her a shout-out in a travel piece published in April that touted STL's attractions.

Society officials said Clark's new tours should be underway this spring. 

