Former St. Louis area student loses Rhodes scholarship over 'false narratives'

According to the reports, officials at Penn and the Rhodes Trust received anonymous emails describing Fierceton's story as "blatantly dishonest."

The email said Fierceton had not suffered an abusive childhood, but rather "lived with her mother in Chesterfield, a suburb west of St. Louis, on a tree-lined cul-de-sac with large houses and well-groomed lawns."

The report notes that Fierceton's mother, Dr. Carrie Morrison, was the director of breast imaging and mammography at St. Luke's Hospital.

In 2014, the Post-Dispatch reported that Morrison had been charged with three counts of child abuse in connection with an incident at the family home. Five months later, St. Louis County prosecutors said they dropped all charges after investigators uncovered new evidence.