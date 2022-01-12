Former St. Louis area student loses Rhodes scholarship over 'false narratives'

A former St. Louisan who shared a story of a childhood spent in foster homes has lost her 2021 Rhodes Scholarship.
Mackenzie Fierceton, a 2016 graduate of Whitfield School in Creve Coeur, lost the scholarship after allegations surfaced that she had provided "false narratives" to education officials, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.
The Post said Fierceton "lost her prestigious scholarship and was fighting against accusations that she had been 'blatantly dishonest' in her scholarship applications."
The Post's story is pinned to a more detailed report published on Jan. 7 by the Chronicle of Higher Education.
The report, titled "The Dredging," said that a Rhodes committee found that Fierceton “created and repeatedly shared false narratives about herself ... (to) ... serve her interests as an applicant for competitive programs.”
Suspicions arose shortly after Fierceton, at the time a graduate student at the University of Pennsylvania, was awarded the Rhodes scholarship in November 2020.
According to the reports, officials at Penn and the Rhodes Trust received anonymous emails describing Fierceton's story as "blatantly dishonest."
The email said Fierceton had not suffered an abusive childhood, but rather "lived with her mother in Chesterfield, a suburb west of St. Louis, on a tree-lined cul-de-sac with large houses and well-groomed lawns."
The report notes that Fierceton's mother, Dr. Carrie Morrison, was the director of breast imaging and mammography at St. Luke's Hospital.
In 2014, the Post-Dispatch reported that Morrison had been charged with three counts of child abuse in connection with an incident at the family home. Five months later, St. Louis County prosecutors said they dropped all charges after investigators uncovered new evidence.
Fierceton earned a bachelor's degree in political science in 2018 from the University of Pennsylvania and was working on her master's degree when the Rhodes scholarship award was announced.
But after the allegations arose, Fierceton withdrew from the Rhodes program and Penn is withholding her master's degree, the Post reports.
Then just before Christmas, the New York Post reported, Fierceton filed a lawsuit in Philadelphia that claims that the university, its trustees and three Penn officials have participated in a complex conspiracy against her.
In an interview with the Post-Dispatch in 2020, Fierceton said she also has a sister in St. Louis, but added that she does not return often to visit.