Former St. Louis judge joins daughter at new law firm branch

Longtime local lawyer Jack Garvey is staying at the bar, and his daughter is right there with him.

Garvey, a former St. Louis circuit judge, prosecutor and elected official, has been named as a partner of the new branch office of Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings.

And one of his daughters, Colleen Garvey, also has joined the firm. After earning her law degree in 2020 from St. Louis University, she previously worked at a law firm that specialized in insurance cases.

The new-to-STL firm has its offices in the Peabody Plaza Building in downtown St. Louis. It was founded 70 years ago in Nashville, Tennessee, and now has offices in four other U.S. cities.

