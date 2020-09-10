 Skip to main content
Former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay selling home
Former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay selling home

Francis G. Slay

Former St. Louis Mayor Francis G. Slay, now an attorney with Spencer Fane LLP.

Former St. Louis Mayor Francis G. Slay is on the move again, to a new house.

Slay, the longest-serving mayor in city history (2001-2017), has put his home in the 3800 block of Robert Avenue up for sale.

The four-bedroom, three-bath house has more than 2,600 square feet and is in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood near Carondelet Park. The asking price is $419,000.

To answer the next question: Yes, Slay will be staying in the city; he is moving north (and a little west) to The Hill neighborhood.

"The kids are all moved out so we're looking to downsize," Slay said of he and his wife, Kim. He added that a number of in-laws also live on The Hill.

A graduate of St. Mary's High School and St. Louis University law school, the former hizzoner was born and reared in St. Louis. He was the 23rd Ward alderman (1985-95) and aldermanic president (1995-2001) before being elected to the first of four terms as mayor.

Since leaving City Hall, Slay has worked as a lawyer with the Spencer Fane firm.

