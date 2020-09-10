Former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay selling home

Former St. Louis Mayor Francis G. Slay is on the move again, to a new house.
Slay, the longest-serving mayor in city history (2001-2017), has put his home in the 3800 block of Robert Avenue up for sale.
The four-bedroom, three-bath house has more than 2,600 square feet and is in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood near Carondelet Park. The asking price is $419,000.
To answer the next question: Yes, Slay will be staying in the city; he is moving north (and a little west) to The Hill neighborhood.
"The kids are all moved out so we're looking to downsize," Slay said of he and his wife, Kim. He added that a number of in-laws also live on The Hill.
A graduate of St. Mary's High School and St. Louis University law school, the former hizzoner was born and reared in St. Louis. He was the 23rd Ward alderman (1985-95) and aldermanic president (1995-2001) before being elected to the first of four terms as mayor.
Since leaving City Hall, Slay has worked as a lawyer with the Spencer Fane firm.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.