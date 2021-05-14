Former St. Louis police planner named head of UMSL national security group

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After nine years as a planner with the St. Louis police department, Will Werner now is a new director at his old school.

Werner has been named director for the National Security and Community Policy Collaborative at the University of Missouri­ St. Louis.

Werner, who earned a master’s degree in criminology and criminal justice in 2011 from UMSL, now will head a group charged with bonding the school's researchers with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and other related companies and agencies.

That sector has been expanding rapidly with the construction of the NGA's new $1.7 billion campus north of downtown St. Louis, which is to open in 2025.