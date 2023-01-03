Former St. Louis TV anchor Larry Conners switching to new radio station

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Longtime television news anchor Larry Conners — who has created a new career for himself as a conservative radio commentator — will be changing places next week on the FM dial.

Starting Monday, he will hold forth on NewsTalkSTL, which can be heard at 94.1 FM and 101.9 FM. Actually, Conners will have several slots on the station’s schedule:

His “USA Daily Report” will air from 6-7 p.m.; his “Larry Conners USA” show will be on from 1-3 a.m.; and a shorter commentary feature will be aired at 12:03 and 3:30 p.m.

Conners had most recently been featured on KXEN (100.7 FM).

Jeff Allen, station co-owner and program director, noted that the addition of Conners is the station’s first line-up change since it made its debut in June 2021.

“Larry Conners is a strong, local, conservative voice that needs to be heard,” Allen said.

The station’s roster of on-air talent also includes Vic Porcelli, Tony Colombo, Chris Arps and former Missouri Speaker of the House Tim Jones.

Conners was a mainstay on STL television for 37 years, the first 10 at KTVI (Channel 2), and then 27 years at KMOV (Channel 4).

He was fired in May 2013 after a social-media controversy erupted after Conners asked on Facebook if he had been targeted by IRS auditors for having asked pointed questions of President Barack Obama in 2012.