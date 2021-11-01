Former St. Louis woman's film debuts Sunday on Channel 9

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STL native Mary Anne Rothberg will see her latest documentary, "The Oratorio," makes its PBS debut this coming week.

Rothberg, a 1978 grad of Clayton High School, is one of three people who produced and directed the story of an 1826 performance that introduced Italian opera to New York.

One of the main voices in the doc is famed director Martin Scorsese, who grew up attending the church in Little Italy at which the historic performance was held.

The show is set to air at 3 p.m. Sunday on our local PBS station, KETC (Channel 9).

The airing of the one-hour documentary will be followed at 4 p.m. by a restaging of the performance, all but lost to history for 195 years.

Rothberg's documentary was among the 2019 roster of films in the St. Louis Film Festival. The other producers/directors with Rothberg are Alex Bayer and Jonathan Mann.