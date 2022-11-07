 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former St. Louisan named to national blind soccer team

Rio Paralympics

David Brown, left and with guide runner Jerome Avery, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 100-meter T11 race at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

A big tip of the sporting cap to David Brown, a former St. Louisan, who has been named to the first-ever USA Blind Soccer Men’s National Team.

Brown was among a group of 10 athletes chosen for the team, which will begin international competition in 2023 to prepare for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Brown, 30, was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease when he was three years old and was completely blind by the time he was 13, according to a 2021 feature story by Post-Dispatch sportswriter Stu Durando.

He moved to St. Louis when he was 11 to attend the Missouri School for the Blind and remained here for 10 years. 

The sport of blind soccer has been part of the Paralympic Games since 2004, but the U.S. has never before fielded a team.

Brown, 30, is no stranger to international sports competition. He holds world records in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes dash for completely blind runners.

In 2016, he won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Brazil; and he has also won four gold medals, two silvers and a bronze in other international competitions.

He now lives in Chula Vista, California, home of the United States Olympic Training Center.

