Former STL broadcaster Don Marsh writes first crime novel
Former STL broadcaster Don Marsh writes first crime novel

Former STL broadcaster Don Marsh has joined the ranks of fiction writers.

Earlier this month, the longtime news anchor released his first novel, "A Wink and a Nod."

"A Wink and a Nod" by Don Marsh

"A Wink and a Nod" by Don Marsh. (Photo courtesy of Don Marsh)

The mystery/crime tale revolves around an 80-year-old former reporter who reluctantly agrees to help a former colleague find her missing husband — a quest that puts him "in the middle of an international illegal fentanyl operation."

Marsh has written three previous books, including the 2017 memoir "Coming of Age, Liver Spots & All."

Marsh began his STL broadcasting career in 1971 at KTVI (Channel 2), where he was a main news anchor until 1994. He worked at KDNL (Channel 30) until 1998. From 2005 to 2019, he was a show host at KWMU (90.7 FM).

He is a member of the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame and in 2015 was named "Media Person of the Year" by the Press Club of Metropolitan St. Louis.

Don Marsh

Don Marsh (Photo by David Kovaluk/ St. Louis Public Radio)

 David Kovaluk/ St. Louis Public Radio

