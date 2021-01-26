Former STL Congressman Russ Carnahan joins law firm

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Former STL Congressman Russ Carnahan now is hanging his shingle at the Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner law firm, where he has joined its public policy and government affairs group as an advisor.
Carnahan, a Democrat, represented Missouri’s Third Congressional District from 2005 to 2013. He is the son of the late Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan and former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan.
After leaving Congress, Carnahan was a partner with Carnahan Global Consulting, where his wife, former U.S. attorney and municipal judge Debra Carnahan, remains a principal.
