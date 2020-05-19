Former STL deejay 'Kandy Klutch' has died

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Word is spreading through the radio-industry publications about the death of Nancy Froelich — known on STL radio as Kandy Klutch.

Froelich had two short stints as a Top 40 deejay in our fair burg several decades ago. She worked as a disc jockey at KHTK (97.1 FM), now talk radio KFTK, in 1991 and at KSLZ (107.7 FM) from 1999 to 2001.

Radio-industry publication AllAccess reports that Froelich, who began working for that publication when it started up in 1995, died Friday after having health problems for the last year. The article did not give her age or cause of death.

Froelich also worked at radio stations in Philadelphia and Florida and was involved in some of the first broadcasts of subscription-based XM Radio during its inception in the early 2000s.

