Former STL deejay 'Kandy Klutch' has died

Word is spreading through the radio-industry publications about the death of Nancy Froelich — known on STL radio as Kandy Klutch.
Froelich had two short stints as a Top 40 deejay in our fair burg several decades ago. She worked as a disc jockey at KHTK (97.1 FM), now talk radio KFTK, in 1991 and at KSLZ (107.7 FM) from 1999 to 2001.
Radio-industry publication AllAccess reports that Froelich, who began working for that publication when it started up in 1995, died Friday after having health problems for the last year. The article did not give her age or cause of death.
Froelich also worked at radio stations in Philadelphia and Florida and was involved in some of the first broadcasts of subscription-based XM Radio during its inception in the early 2000s.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.