Entertainment publications are reporting that Reed Farrell, a former STL radio host and later a national union leader, died July 9. He was 89.
Mr. Farrell worked three separate stints on St. Louis radio, according to the St. Louis Media History Foundation.
He came to St. Louis in 1957 to work at KWK. It was there in January 1958 that he was filmed leading a "record breaking" — with Farrell smashing records and saying, "rock and roll has got to go, and go it does at KWK."
The film clip has been used numerous times in documentaries about the advent of rock and roll.
Mr. Farrell would later explain that the promotion was not his idea, but that he did so under the orders of station management.
In 1959, Mr. Farrell left KWK and joined the staff at WIL, which was the market's top rock and roll station and included its most popular deejay, Jack Carney.
Mr. Farrell left St. Louis in 1960 and returned to his hometown of Flint, Mich.
He came back in 1968 and worked at WEW and KSD until 1972. During that time, he also hosted the "Morning Affair" interview show on KPLR (Channel 11). He then did a short stint in 1978 at KMOX.
On the national scene, Mr. Farrell served as president of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists from 1989–1993. The union combined with the Screen Actors Guild in 2012.
Union president Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement: "Reed was a committed unionist with a passion for union service and the betterment of his fellow members."