Former STL surgeon honored for career work

Dr. James L. Cox, longtime cardiothoracic surgeon at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in the 1980s and 1990s, was honored last week by the American College of Surgeons.
Cox on Friday received the 2020 Jacobson Innovation Award from the organization.
Cox is the developer of a surgical technique, still used, that bears his name: the "Cox-Maze" procedure, an open-heart surgery that eliminates atrial fibrillation.
An Arkansas native, Cox was offered a contract by the Los Angeles Dodgers while he was an undergraduate at the University of Mississippi.
But Cox chose medical school over professional baseball, graduating from the University of Tennessee medical school and then going on to perform post-graduate work at Duke University.
He came to Barnes and the Washington University medical school in 1983 and eventually became the vice chairman of the thoracic department.
He left in 1997 to become chairman of the department of cardiothoracic surgery at Georgetown University. He retired from performing surgeries in 2000 and now is a professor of surgery at Northwestern University.
Cox has published more than 400 peer-reviewed scientific articles and holds 35 patents on medical devices.
And to pick just a few more highlights from his resume, Cox is a past president of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery, has been a member of the editorial board for about 20 medical journals, and is a director of the American Board of Thoracic Surgery.
Also, he is the only U.S. cardiac surgeon to belong to the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences.