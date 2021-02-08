Former STL surgeon honored for career work

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dr. James L. Cox, longtime cardiothoracic surgeon at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in the 1980s and 1990s, was honored last week by the American College of Surgeons.

Cox on Friday received the 2020 Jacobson Innovation Award from the organization.

Cox is the developer of a surgical technique, still used, that bears his name: the "Cox-Maze" procedure, an open-heart surgery that eliminates atrial fibrillation.

An Arkansas native, Cox was offered a contract by the Los Angeles Dodgers while he was an undergraduate at the University of Mississippi.

But Cox chose medical school over professional baseball, graduating from the University of Tennessee medical school and then going on to perform post-graduate work at Duke University.

He came to Barnes and the Washington University medical school in 1983 and eventually became the vice chairman of the thoracic department.

He left in 1997 to become chairman of the department of cardiothoracic surgery at Georgetown University. He retired from performing surgeries in 2000 and now is a professor of surgery at Northwestern University.