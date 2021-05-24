Former STLer Dana Loesch frontrunner to replace Rush at some US stations

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Although KMOX (1120 AM) returned to local talent to fill the hole created when Rush Limbaugh died, other stations owned by parent company Audacy seem to be leaning toward former STLer Dana Loesch.

Radio industry publication OutKick said Audacy (nee Entercom Communications) is deep into talks about airing Loesch's syndicated show in the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. slot at most of its affiliates.

OutKick reports that "the (Audacy) deal is in the advanced stages but not completed and signed."

Loesch wrote for the Post-Dispatch in 2006. In 2009, she took a job as a host at KFTK (97.1 FM) and worked there until 2014, when she moved to Dallas and started her syndicated show, "The Dana Show."

Loesch's show now runs on Radio America affiliates and would continue to do so even if a pact with Audacy work out, OutKick notes.

To replace Limbaugh, KMOX opted to go with a local-origination show, "St. Louis Talks," hosted by the hometown trio of Carol Daniel, Ryan Wrecker and Bo Matthews. That show made its debut on May 3.

