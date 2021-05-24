 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former STLer Dana Loesch frontrunner to replace Rush at some US stations
0 comments

Former STLer Dana Loesch frontrunner to replace Rush at some US stations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Although KMOX (1120 AM) returned to local talent to fill the hole created when Rush Limbaugh died, other stations owned by parent company Audacy seem to be leaning toward former STLer Dana Loesch.

Radio industry publication OutKick said Audacy (nee Entercom Communications) is deep into talks about airing Loesch's syndicated show in the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. slot at most of its affiliates.

OutKick reports that "the (Audacy) deal is in the advanced stages but not completed and signed."

Trump Guns CPAC

Dana Loesch in 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Loesch wrote for the Post-Dispatch in 2006. In 2009, she took a job as a host at KFTK (97.1 FM) and worked there until 2014, when she moved to Dallas and started her syndicated show, "The Dana Show."

Loesch's show now runs on Radio America affiliates and would continue to do so even if a pact with Audacy work out, OutKick notes.

To replace Limbaugh, KMOX opted to go with a local-origination show, "St. Louis Talks," hosted by the hometown trio of Carol Daniel, Ryan Wrecker and Bo Matthews. That show made its debut on May 3.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: Rep. Rodney Davis

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports