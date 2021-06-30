 Skip to main content
Former STLer George Noory's 'Coast to Coast' show renewed
Former STLer George Noory's 'Coast to Coast' show renewed

Fans of George Noory will be out-of-this-world happy to hear that the former STLer has re-upped his contract with Premiere Networks to host "Coast to Coast."

This means his show — which emphasizes paranormal phenomena, time travel and alien abduction — will continue to air live from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. on KFTK (97.1 FM).

A former news director at KSDK (Channel 5) in the 1980s, "Nighthawk" Noory was hosting a late-night show on KTRS (550 AM) in 2003 when he was tabbed by Premiere to take over "Coast to Coast" from the retiring Art Bell.

Noory was inducted in 2017 into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame.

Premiere touts "Coast to Coast" as being the most-listened-to overnight radio program in North America, carried by more than 640 U.S. stations.

George Noory

George Noory.
