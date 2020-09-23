Former STLer has movie hitting Netflix next week

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Former STLer and actor Tuc Watkins will be getting wider exposure next week when the movie "Boys In The Band" is released on Netflix.

Watkins (aka Charles Curtis Watkins III) is a 1985 Parkway West grad who left STL to attend Indiana University. His family has since moved to the Kansas City area.

Among the highlights of Watkins' career, which began in 1990, are recurring roles in "One Life To Live" and "Desperate Housewives."

Watkins, 54, also was part of the 2019 Broadway stage cast of "Boys In The Band," which won a Tony Award for "best revival of a play." The movie becomes available on Netflix on Sept. 30.

Written in 1968, "The Boys In The Band" was among the first popular dramatic works to focus its story on a group of gay men.

The headline stars of the revival are Jim Parsons ("The Big Bang Theory"), Zachary Quinto ("Star Trek") and Matt Bomer ("White Collar").

Another member of the cast is Andrew Rannells ("Black Monday"), Watkins' real-life partner.

