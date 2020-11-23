Former STLer, raised in foster care, named Rhodes Scholar

A former St. Louisan — who bounced between foster homes and often slept on couches at the homes of friends — has been named a 2021 Rhodes Scholar.
Mackenzie Fierceton, 23, a 2016 graduate of the Whitfield School in Creve Coeur, is one of just 32 U.S. college students awarded a four-year scholarship for graduate studies at the University of Oxford in England.
Fierceton earned a bachelor's degree in political science in 2018 from the University of Pennsylvania. She now is a graduate student at Penn and should earn a master's degree in social work in 2021.
Fierceton said her foster homes were in several STL municipalities, including Manchester, Clayton and Creve Coeur.
Though she has not returned to St. Louis often, she has made several trips to visit a sister and the foster family from her senior year.
"I miss the sense of care and community, the endless pride for the Cardinals and all things St. Louis — and of course, Ted Drewes," she said.
"I will always be a Cardinals fan," she said, then conceded, "But I am, however, a Flyers and Eagles fan."
She also heaped praise on the teachers she had at Whitfield. "I can never express the tremendous gratitude I hold for all of the Whitfield faculty and staff," she said.
"They were my family when I had no one else. They stepped up as role models and served as parental figures when I needed them most," she said.
Specifically, she thanked math teacher Nicole Randall — "who I fondly refer to as 'Momvisor'" — and Ginny Fendell, Whitfield's health and wellness director.
Along with her studies, Fierceton works two part-time jobs, one as a policy fellow with the Philadelphia City Council and another as a social worker at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
After completing her time at Oxford, Fierceton told The Philadelphia Inquirer she plans to return to Philadelphia and work in public service.
More than 2,300 U.S. students applied for a Rhodes scholarship. Only 238 made the field of finalists, from which the 32 winners were chosen.
