Former STLer wants 'Joe Exotic' to crash your Zoom chat -- for good cause

Along with hand sanitizer, face masks and toilet-paper hunts, one memory many Americans will take from the coronavirus pandemic — for good or ill — is binge-watching "Tiger King."
And former STLer Chris Luecke thinks he has a little time left to capitalize on the cultural phenomenon created by a wild-cat wrangler and his murder-for-hire melodrama.
"The "Tiger King' joke has about two, three more weeks left in it, so I figured I could have some fun and raise some money," said Luecke, 33, who has lived in San Francisco since 2015.
And the fundraising vehicle Luecke is riding is yet another coronavirus phenom: Zoom.
Luecke is asking $100 to crash anyone's Zoom business meeting or social chat — tastefully dressed as the show's star, Joe Exotic.
In its first two weeks, Luecke raised $1,000 on Craigslist. He has now moved the effort to GoFundMe and hopes to raise $3,000 more in the next few weeks.
Luecke said the proceeds are going to relief funds for hospitality workers set up by the James Beard Foundation and the Craft Brewers Association.
Living in San Francisco, "where everyone has a variety of costumes in their wardrobe," Luecke said he easily located a pink shirt, a black cowboy hat and a spare Fu Manchu mustache.
"And I play guitar, so it seemed to all come together," Luecke said.
Luecke watched "Tiger King" right after San Francisco's shelter-in-place mandate came in mid-March.
"I almost never binge-watch anything, but I'd heard enough chatter that I decided to give it a shot," Luecke said. "I'm a big fan of anything that's loud and over-the-top — and Tiger King definitely delivered in that regard."
Luecke grew up in the Southampton neighborhood of St. Louis and is a 2005 graduate of De Smet Jesuit High School. In 2009, he earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Marquette University.
His day job with Rockwell Automation and he specializes in digital transformation, a relatively booming business in these work-from-home days.
But he also has been hosting two podcasts for more than three years: Manufacturing Happy Hour, which looks at trends and technology in manufacturing and automation; and Pubcast Worldwide, which has taken Luecke across the U.S. and to at least a couple of dozen countries to drink and talk craft beers.
Luecke is the son of Cindy and Ken Luecke, a longtime teacher and administrator at DeSmet Jesuit High School.
His younger brother, Tim Luecke, is the lead animator and a producer of Showtime's animated series, "Our Cartoon President."
But one question remains for anyone who has watched the documentary: Did Carole Baskin do it?
"She definitely fed her husband to tigers," Luecke said. "Can you really be a Joe Exotic impersonator if you feel otherwise?"
