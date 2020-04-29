Former STLer wants 'Joe Exotic' to crash your Zoom chat -- for good cause

Living in San Francisco, "where everyone has a variety of costumes in their wardrobe," Luecke said he easily located a pink shirt, a black cowboy hat and a spare Fu Manchu mustache.

"And I play guitar, so it seemed to all come together," Luecke said.

Luecke watched "Tiger King" right after San Francisco's shelter-in-place mandate came in mid-March.

"I almost never binge-watch anything, but I'd heard enough chatter that I decided to give it a shot," Luecke said. "I'm a big fan of anything that's loud and over-the-top — and Tiger King definitely delivered in that regard."

Luecke grew up in the Southampton neighborhood of St. Louis and is a 2005 graduate of De Smet Jesuit High School. In 2009, he earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Marquette University.

His day job with Rockwell Automation and he specializes in digital transformation, a relatively booming business in these work-from-home days.