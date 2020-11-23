Former STLer who spent time in foster care named Rhodes Scholar

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A former St. Louisan — who bounced between foster homes and often slept on couches at the homes of friends — has been named a 2021 Rhodes Scholar.

Mackenzie Fierceton, 23, a 2016 graduate of the Whitfield School in Creve Coeur, is one of just 32 U.S. college students awarded a four-year scholarship for graduate studies at the University of Oxford in England.

Fierceton earned a bachelor's degree in political science in 2018 from the University of Pennsylvania. She now is a graduate student at Penn and should earn a master's degree in social work in 2021.

Fierceton said her foster homes were in several STL municipalities, including Manchester, Clayton and Creve Coeur.

Though she has not returned to St. Louis often, she has made several trips to visit a sister and the foster family from her senior year.

"I miss the sense of care and community, the endless pride for the Cardinals and all things St. Louis — and of course, Ted Drewes," she said.

"I will always be a Cardinals fan," she said, then conceded, "But I am, however, a Flyers and Eagles fan."