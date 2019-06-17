Didn't take long for Ralph Pfremmer to start rolling again.
After stepping down as executive director of Trailnet, Pfremmer has assumed the same position at Magnificent Missouri, which works to promote the Katy Trail and the Missouri River Valley.
Pfremmer is the first executive director for the group, which was formed in 2012. He will work to broaden its conservation-based efforts and special events, said Dan Burkhardt, the group's president.
Last week, this bureau reported that Trailnet director of programs Cindy Mense had been promoted to succeed Pfremmer.
Trailnet focuses on connecting neighborhoods, cultural districts and businesses with a network of bicycling and walking paths.