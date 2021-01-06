Former TV anchor Don Marsh publishes another crime novel

Seems that nothing can stop former STL broadcaster Don Marsh from writing.
For the second time in two months, a Marsh novel has hit the stands: "The Damned and the Doomed."
According to the promotional blurb, the 417-page novel involves "two brutal murders and a dead end."
The yarn revolves around a veteran homicide detective who is looking into a case that stretches back to Nazi Germany and its Holocaust horrors and comes up to present-day St. Louis.
For Marsh, writing the books is not a problem.
"If you think about it, I've written hundreds of thousands of words in my career, so that part comes easily, the sitting down and writing," Marsh said.
"Now as to the quality, that's up for readers to decide," he said.
In December, Marsh released his first novel, "A Wink and a Nod," which is a mystery/crime tale revolving around an 80-year-old former reporter who reluctantly agrees to help a former colleague find her missing husband.
Before these recent forays into fiction, Marsh had written three books, including the 2017 memoir "Coming of Age, Liver Spots & All."
Marsh began his STL broadcasting career in 1971 at KTVI (Channel 2), where he was a main news anchor until 1994. He worked at KDNL (Channel 30) until 1998. From 2005 to 2019, he was a show host at KWMU (90.7 FM).
He is a member of the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame and in 2015 was named "Media Person of the Year" by the Press Club of Metropolitan St. Louis.
Marsh said it has been fun to switch away from news and delve into make-believe. "I've been having a lot of fun with this, working in fiction instead of fact," he said.
"At 82, I've found a brand new career," Marsh said. "And I hope it's a lengthy one."