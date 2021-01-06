Former TV anchor Don Marsh publishes another crime novel

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Seems that nothing can stop former STL broadcaster Don Marsh from writing.

For the second time in two months, a Marsh novel has hit the stands: "The Damned and the Doomed."

According to the promotional blurb, the 417-page novel involves "two brutal murders and a dead end."

The yarn revolves around a veteran homicide detective who is looking into a case that stretches back to Nazi Germany and its Holocaust horrors and comes up to present-day St. Louis.

For Marsh, writing the books is not a problem.

"If you think about it, I've written hundreds of thousands of words in my career, so that part comes easily, the sitting down and writing," Marsh said.

"Now as to the quality, that's up for readers to decide," he said.

In December, Marsh released his first novel, "A Wink and a Nod," which is a mystery/crime tale revolving around an 80-year-old former reporter who reluctantly agrees to help a former colleague find her missing husband.