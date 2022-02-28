Former TV anchor Don Marsh publishes 'One Lucky Dick'

Seems that nothing can stop Don Marsh from writing.
The longtime local television and radio broadcaster has just released "One Lucky Dick," a novel about a private detective — or "dick," in the parlance of pulp fiction and film noir — who finds himself embroiled with sex, drugs, blackmail and murder.
This marks the fifth novel from Marsh, who made his fiction debut in September 2021 with "A Wink and a Nod." In the following 14 months, he then published "The Damned and the Doomed," "Secrets" and "The Shadow Knows."
"I’m having fun in this new career, inventing plots and people," Marsh said.
He also has written three non-fiction books, including a memoir titled "Coming of Age, Liver Spots and All."
Marsh began his STL broadcasting career in 1971 at KTVI (Channel 2), where he was a main news anchor until 1994. He worked at KDNL (Channel 30) until 1998. From 2005 to 2019, he was a show host at KWMU (90.7 FM).
He is a member of the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame. In 2015, he was named "Media Person of the Year" by the Press Club of Metropolitan St. Louis.