Former Vital Voice chief now marketing director for national network

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
After covering STL's LGBT community for more than 10 years — and then taking an extended vacation — Darin "DSly" Slyman is back among the working class.
The former publisher of the now-shuttered Vital Voice, Slyman said he started earlier this month as marketing director of Edge Media Network.
Edge Media is a national operation with headquarters in Boston and offices in numerous U.S. cities. Its website claims a readership of more than 5 million.
So before getting back to work, what does a former news publisher do with more than a year of down time?
Slyman described 2020 as a "gap year" for grown-ups.
After closing Vital Voice in January 2020, "I had planned to take a year off. I wanted to travel a ton, but then the pandemic came along," Slyman said.
"Sadly, I spent most of the year sitting in my house with my dog looking at me like, 'Are you ever going to leave?'" Slyman said.
Slyman bought Vital Voice in 2009. It began in 1981 as the "Lesbian and Gay News Telegraph." He expanded the publication into Kansas City in 2013. For a short period he also published "Max," a style magazine.
But the entire vacation was not a waste, Slyman added. "I did spend (this) January and February in Mexico."
