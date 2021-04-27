 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Vital Voice chief now marketing director for national network
0 comments

Former Vital Voice chief now marketing director for national network

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Darin Slyman

Darin Slyman, former Vital Voice publisher and new marketing director for Edge Media Network.

After covering STL's LGBT community for more than 10 years — and then taking an extended vacation — Darin "DSly" Slyman is back among the working class.

The former publisher of the now-shuttered Vital Voice, Slyman said he started earlier this month as marketing director of Edge Media Network.

Edge Media is a national operation with headquarters in Boston and offices in numerous U.S. cities. Its website claims a readership of more than 5 million.

So before getting back to work, what does a former news publisher do with more than a year of down time?

Slyman described 2020 as a "gap year" for grown-ups.

After closing Vital Voice in January 2020, "I had planned to take a year off. I wanted to travel a ton, but then the pandemic came along," Slyman said.

"Sadly, I spent most of the year sitting in my house with my dog looking at me like, 'Are you ever going to leave?'" Slyman said.

Slyman bought Vital Voice in 2009. It began in 1981 as the "Lesbian and Gay News Telegraph." He expanded the publication into Kansas City in 2013. For a short period he also published "Max," a style magazine.

But the entire vacation was not a waste, Slyman added. "I did spend (this) January and February in Mexico."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: SpaceX launches four-astronaut team on NASA space mission

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports