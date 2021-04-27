Former Vital Voice chief now marketing director for national network

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After covering STL's LGBT community for more than 10 years — and then taking an extended vacation — Darin "DSly" Slyman is back among the working class.

The former publisher of the now-shuttered Vital Voice, Slyman said he started earlier this month as marketing director of Edge Media Network.

Edge Media is a national operation with headquarters in Boston and offices in numerous U.S. cities. Its website claims a readership of more than 5 million.

So before getting back to work, what does a former news publisher do with more than a year of down time?

Slyman described 2020 as a "gap year" for grown-ups.

After closing Vital Voice in January 2020, "I had planned to take a year off. I wanted to travel a ton, but then the pandemic came along," Slyman said.

"Sadly, I spent most of the year sitting in my house with my dog looking at me like, 'Are you ever going to leave?'" Slyman said.