Former Washington U. administrator leaves president's job at Vermont college

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After just one year, former Washington University vice chancellor Benjamin Ola Akande is ankling his post as president of Champlain College in Vermont.

Akande will leave the school's top position at the end of May and return to St. Louis to work in investment banking, according to a report from WCAX (Channel 3) in Burlington, Vermont.

The move was announced Wednesday in an email to the campus community, the station reported.

Before leaving for the Champlain job, Akande worked at Washington U. for two years as assistant vice chancellor of international affairs for Africa.

During that time, he also was the director of the school's Africa Initiative and associate director of the Global Health Center.

Before coming to St. Louis, Akande spent two years as president of Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri.