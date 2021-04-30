Former Washington U. administrator leaves president's job at Vermont college

After just one year, former Washington University vice chancellor Benjamin Ola Akande is ankling his post as president of Champlain College in Vermont.
Akande will leave the school's top position at the end of May and return to St. Louis to work in investment banking, according to a report from WCAX (Channel 3) in Burlington, Vermont.
The move was announced Wednesday in an email to the campus community, the station reported.
Before leaving for the Champlain job, Akande worked at Washington U. for two years as assistant vice chancellor of international affairs for Africa.
During that time, he also was the director of the school's Africa Initiative and associate director of the Global Health Center.
Before coming to St. Louis, Akande spent two years as president of Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri.
Also during his previous stint in STL, Akande — who has a doctorate degree in economics and public policy — served on the board of directors of Enterprise Bank & Trust, Ralcorp Holdings and Argent Capital Management.
Last week, Akande wrote an op-ed article for the Post-Dispatch editorial page about new St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. It was titled, "Don't judge Mayor Jones on her first 100 days."