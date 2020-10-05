Former Washington U. professor wins Nobel Prize for medicine

A former Washington University professor has won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
Charles M. Rice was one of three people named Monday as winners for their groundbreaking research that led to the discovery of the hepatitis C virus.
Rice conducted his seminal work during his 15 years as a member of the university's medical-school faculty, from 1986 to 2001.
After his time in STL, Rice went to The Rockefeller University in New York, where he is the scientific and executive director of the Center for the Study of Hepatitis C. He remains an adjunct professor at the Washington U. medical school.
Rice is the 19th scientist associated with Washington U.'s medical school to win a Nobel Prize.
"Charlie is an absolutely brilliant scientist and a wonderful human being who has made a deep impression on all those who have worked with him," said Dr. David H. Perlmutter, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs.
An estimated 71 million people have chronic hepatitis C virus infection, according to the World Health Organization.
The other winners were Dr. Harvey J. Alter of the National Institutes of Health and professor Michael Houghton of the University of Alberta.
