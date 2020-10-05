 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Washington U. professor wins Nobel Prize for medicine
0 comments

Former Washington U. professor wins Nobel Prize for medicine

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus

Charles M. Rice, professor of virology at Rockefeller University, poses for a portrait in his laboratory office, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in New York. Rice was awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology on Monday for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus along with fellow American Harvey J. Alter and British-born scientist Michael Houghton. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

A former Washington University professor has won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Charles M. Rice was one of three people named Monday as winners for their groundbreaking research that led to the discovery of the hepatitis C virus.

Rice conducted his seminal work during his 15 years as a member of the university's medical-school faculty, from 1986 to 2001.

After his time in STL, Rice went to The Rockefeller University in New York, where he is the scientific and executive director of the Center for the Study of Hepatitis C. He remains an adjunct professor at the Washington U. medical school.

Rice is the 19th scientist associated with Washington U.'s medical school to win a Nobel Prize.

"Charlie is an absolutely brilliant scientist and a wonderful human being who has made a deep impression on all those who have worked with him," said Dr. David H. Perlmutter, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs.

An estimated 71 million people have chronic hepatitis C virus infection, according to the World Health Organization.

The other winners were Dr. Harvey J. Alter of the National Institutes of Health and professor Michael Houghton of the University of Alberta.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports