Former Washington U. professor wins Nobel Prize for medicine

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A former Washington University professor has won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Charles M. Rice was one of three people named Monday as winners for their groundbreaking research that led to the discovery of the hepatitis C virus.

Rice conducted his seminal work during his 15 years as a member of the university's medical-school faculty, from 1986 to 2001.

After his time in STL, Rice went to The Rockefeller University in New York, where he is the scientific and executive director of the Center for the Study of Hepatitis C. He remains an adjunct professor at the Washington U. medical school.

Rice is the 19th scientist associated with Washington U.'s medical school to win a Nobel Prize.