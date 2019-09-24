Cardinals fans rightly rejoiced this past weekend when the Redbirds pulled off a four-game sweep of the Cubs — the first time since 1921 that the Cards swept their arch-rivals in a four-game series in Chicago.
Still, the weekend exploits do not stand as the single best series that a St. Louis baseball club ever played at Wrigley Field, according to Baseball Reference.
For that, we need to go back to June 2-6, 1915 and a five-game sweep by the St. Louis Terriers of the Chicago Whales.
(Thanks to STL lawyer Emmett McAuliffe, a member of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society, for the tip.)
Both teams were members of the Federal League, which competed for fans with the National and American leagues in 1914 and 1915.
The St. Louis wins were all recorded at Weegham Field, named after the Whales' owner. The name was changed to Wrigley Field in 1927 after the chewing-gum company acquired ownership of the park for the Cubs' use.
The Terriers' most famous player was Hall of Fame pitcher Eddie Plank, who won the first of the five games against the Whales as he wrapped up a stellar career spent mostly with the Philadelphia Athletics.
Another St. Louisan on the Terriers was outfielder Jack Tobin, who is buried in Calvary Cemetery. His grandson, Dr. Timothy Brady, is a gastroenterologist in south St. Louis County.
For more local flavor, another one of the Terrier wins was registered by hurler Bob Groom, a Belleville native.
Alas, unlike the Cardinals, the Terriers finished behind Chicago, by a single percentage point, and ended up in second place for the league's last season.
The Terriers played their home games at Handlan's Park, on the southeast corner of Grand and Laclede avenues by St. Louis University.
According to the Society for American Baseball Research, the field was used by the university after the Federal League disbanded. In the 1920s, the St. Louis Giants (later the Stars) of the Negro League played games there from 1920 to 1922. Now, it is the site of university housing.
The Terriers were owned by Phil Ball, who went on to buy the St. Louis Browns in 1916, McAuliffe noted.
A year after buying the Browns, Ball made one of the worst front-office moves in baseball history: He fired the legendary Branch Rickey, who was promptly hired by the Cardinals and began developing the modern farm system.