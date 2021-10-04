Four Missouri locations, including STL, make top 100 'college towns' list

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ah, college towns — that heady mix of academics and bacchanalia.

And who would've thought that not one, but two Missouri cities would land in the top 40 on a list from Clever, a real estate website — and that two others would crack the top 100.

To little surprise, carrying the state's banner is Columbia, not only the location of the University of Missouri's main campus, but also of Stephens College and Columbia College. It was ranked at No. 34.

(Sorry, K.U. Jayhawkers. Lawrence, Kansas, only managed to reach No. 65.)

Right behind CoMo, at No. 36, is the booming burg of Rolla, home to the Missouri University of Science & Technology.

The schools were ranked on three major criteria: quality of the schools, affordability and quality of life in the city.

As a bonus, the St. Louis metropolitan area clocked in at No. 82.

Kirksville, home to Truman State and the entertainment capital of Adair County, earned a place at No. 92. It also made the top 10 on a side list of the most affordable college towns.