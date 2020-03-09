Four STL women in pro baseball subject of March 17 event

If there is one thing St. Louis Browns fan club president Ed Wheatley loves to do, it's talk about baseball.
This time, however, his chat will not be about our burg's long-gone lovable losers of the American League.
At 6 p.m. March 17 at the Warrenton Public Library, Wheatley will look at the careers of four STL women who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.
The league operated for 12 seasons, 1943 to 1954, and was immortalized by the 1992 movie, "A League Of Their Own."
One woman who played in the league is Barbara Hoffmann, 89, of Belleville, who played two years, 1951-52, for the South Bend Blue Sox.
"It was a whole lot of fun. We got to play a game we enjoyed — and we got paid for it," Hoffman said.
Living on Raab Avenue on the west side of Belleville, Hoffmann graduated from Belleville Township High (before there were "East" and "West" schools).
After graduation, she played on local adult softball and basketball teams. One of her basketball teammates was a catcher for the Blue Sox and told her team about Hoffmann.
"It was funny, because I'd never played any baseball before at all; only softball. It was strictly a case of 'learn as you go,'" she said.
Hoffmann stayed in Indiana after her playign days were over, but moved back to Belleville in 2001.
The other women who played in a league of their own and will be discussed by Wheatley are:
Emma Bergmann of St. Louis, who played six seasons for four different teams and is a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. She died in 2015.
Rita "Slats" Meyer, a Florissant native, who played four years for the Peoria Red Wings in the 1940s. She died in 1995.
Audrey "Kiss" Kissel was born in St. Louis and died in 2017. She played one year, 1944, for the Minneapolis Millerettes.