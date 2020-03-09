Four STL women in pro baseball subject of March 17 event

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If there is one thing St. Louis Browns fan club president Ed Wheatley loves to do, it's talk about baseball.

This time, however, his chat will not be about our burg's long-gone lovable losers of the American League.

At 6 p.m. March 17 at the Warrenton Public Library, Wheatley will look at the careers of four STL women who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

The league operated for 12 seasons, 1943 to 1954, and was immortalized by the 1992 movie, "A League Of Their Own."

One woman who played in the league is Barbara Hoffmann, 89, of Belleville, who played two years, 1951-52, for the South Bend Blue Sox.

"It was a whole lot of fun. We got to play a game we enjoyed — and we got paid for it," Hoffman said.

Living on Raab Avenue on the west side of Belleville, Hoffmann graduated from Belleville Township High (before there were "East" and "West" schools).

After graduation, she played on local adult softball and basketball teams. One of her basketball teammates was a catcher for the Blue Sox and told her team about Hoffmann.