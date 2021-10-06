 Skip to main content
Four Washington U. scientists get grants for innovative work
Four scientists at Washington University's medical school have been awarded grants by the National Institute of Health.

The grants are part of the institute's "High-Risk, High-Reward" research program, which helps fund innovative proposals that may face hurdles in the traditional peer-review process.

Washington University researchers awarded grants from the National Institute of Health.

Four Washington University researchers have been award grants from the National Institute of Health. They are, from left: Linda J. Richards, Brian J. Laidlaw, Dr. Anthony W. Orvedahl and Dr. Leonid Shmuylovich. (Photo by Washington University School of Medicine)

The Washington U. winners are:

Linda J. Richards, for research on early brain development; Brian J. Laidlaw, for studying immune cells that protect against viruses or other immune system threats; Dr. Anthony W. Orvedahl, for exploring how the human immune system reacts to infections, including COVID-19; and Dr. Leonid Shmuylovich, a pediatric dermatologist who is developing imaging tools to measure skin diseases.

