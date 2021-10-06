Four Washington U. scientists get grants for innovative work

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Four scientists at Washington University's medical school have been awarded grants by the National Institute of Health.
The grants are part of the institute's "High-Risk, High-Reward" research program, which helps fund innovative proposals that may face hurdles in the traditional peer-review process.
The Washington U. winners are:
Linda J. Richards, for research on early brain development; Brian J. Laidlaw, for studying immune cells that protect against viruses or other immune system threats; Dr. Anthony W. Orvedahl, for exploring how the human immune system reacts to infections, including COVID-19; and Dr. Leonid Shmuylovich, a pediatric dermatologist who is developing imaging tools to measure skin diseases.
