Make plans now to shake off those post-holiday blahs at the officially sanctioned and undeniably enjoyable "Fourth Annual Post-Dispatch Trivia Night."
The event is set for Jan. 31 at The Moolah Center, 12545 Fee Fee Road. Cocktails start at 6 p.m., questions begin at 7 p.m.
Sip and chat with some of your favorite P-D reporters and columnists, who will be in the house to present the questions:
Police reporter Christine Byers; sports columnist Ben Frederickson; features writer Valerie Schremp Hahn; reporter Erin Heffernan; Weatherbird artist Dan Martin; food writer Dan Neman; business guru Dave Nicklaus; digital editor Amanda St. Amand; and features columnist Aisha Sultan. (This bureau will serve as emcee.)
Event tickets — $280 for a table of eight — include complimentary Schlafly beer, a gift bag and free valet parking. Guests are invited to bring their own food.
The evening also includes a silent auction, raffles and prizes. A portion of the proceeds will benefit 100 Neediest Cases, a United Way campaign that helps disadvantaged families.
For more information or tickets, go to stltoday.com/trivia.