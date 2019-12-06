Subscribe now!
Post-Dispatch Trivia Night

A table looks over the St. Louis Celebrities category during A St. Louis Thing: The Post-Dispatch Trivia Night, at The Moolah Center in St. Louis on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher

 Micah Usher

Make plans now to shake off those post-holiday blahs at the officially sanctioned and undeniably enjoyable "Fourth Annual Post-Dispatch Trivia Night."

The event is set for Jan. 31 at The Moolah Center, 12545 Fee Fee Road. Cocktails start at 6 p.m., questions begin at 7 p.m.

Sip and chat with some of your favorite P-D reporters and columnists, who will be in the house to present the questions:

Police reporter Christine Byers; sports columnist Ben Frederickson; features writer Valerie Schremp Hahn; reporter Erin Heffernan; Weatherbird artist Dan Martin; food writer Dan Neman; business guru Dave Nicklaus; digital editor Amanda St. Amand; and features columnist Aisha Sultan. (This bureau will serve as emcee.)

Event tickets — $280 for a table of eight  — include complimentary Schlafly beer, a gift bag and free valet parking. Guests are invited to bring their own food.

The evening also includes a silent auction, raffles and prizes. A portion of the proceeds will benefit 100 Neediest Cases, a United Way campaign that helps disadvantaged families.

For more information or tickets, go to stltoday.com/trivia.

