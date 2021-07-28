Franklin County son breaks 'big fish' record held by father

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Know what's better than being 13 years old and setting the state record for catching a big fish?

The fact that the new record you set had been held by your dad.

Robert "RJ" Audrain IV of Franklin County did exactly that on July 3, when he landed a 5-ounce longear sunfish, a new high mark according to the state conservation department.

His haul broke the record set in 2020 by his father, Robert Audrain III.

"Haul" is a relative term here, given that RJ's record fish weighed in at all of 5 ounces, soaking wet. Still, that's one ounce heavier than his father's trophy longear.

To be sure, records in the longear sunfish division don't carry a lot of actual weight. Before Audrain III broke the record in 2020, the mark sat at 3 ounces.

Both Audrains caught their fish at a private pond south of Eureka that is owned by Audrain III's father-in-law. And both were caught on Independence Day weekends.