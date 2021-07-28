Franklin County son breaks 'big fish' record held by father

Know what's better than being 13 years old and setting the state record for catching a big fish?
The fact that the new record you set had been held by your dad.
Robert "RJ" Audrain IV of Franklin County did exactly that on July 3, when he landed a 5-ounce longear sunfish, a new high mark according to the state conservation department.
His haul broke the record set in 2020 by his father, Robert Audrain III.
"Haul" is a relative term here, given that RJ's record fish weighed in at all of 5 ounces, soaking wet. Still, that's one ounce heavier than his father's trophy longear.
To be sure, records in the longear sunfish division don't carry a lot of actual weight. Before Audrain III broke the record in 2020, the mark sat at 3 ounces.
Both Audrains caught their fish at a private pond south of Eureka that is owned by Audrain III's father-in-law. And both were caught on Independence Day weekends.
This year, RJ said he and his father had been fishing the pond for most of the day before he finally pulled the record fish.
"I’m pretty competitive, so it’s cool I beat my dad’s record," RJ said.
The young man said his record fish will be mounted and hung next to his dad's 2020 fish at the family home.
"We were actually joking that it would be funny if we had a new record on the wall each year that is an ounce bigger," RJ said.
Audrain III said many of his friends thought it was a joke when he reeled in his own record catch last year.
"Because of the fish’s size," the elder Audrain said, "they really didn’t think that it was a record.”