Free showings of ‘Wrestling at the Chase’ film will be ‘first-come, first-served’

Pro wrestling fans were quick to point out that this bureau was remiss earlier this week in telling folks how to obtain their free admission to upcoming shows of a documentary about “Wrestling at the Chase.”

So let’s fix that right now.

Free screenings of KETC’s (Channel 9) “Head Over Heels” will be at 7 p.m. on July 11 and July 12 at Chase Park Plaza Cinemas.

Ed Wheatley, who wrote the book on which the film is based, said no tickets need to be secured and people can simply show up at the theater. But he noted that admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Wrestling at the Chase” was one of the most popular shows in local television history. It made its debut in May 1959 and stayed on the air until September 1983, airing on Saturday nights and Sunday mornings on KPLR (Channel 11).

