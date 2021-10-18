'Fuller Dome' birthday bash Friday at SIUE campus

The designer/innovator/environmentalist’s modest geodesic dome home in Carbondale is being refurbished and turned into a museum that preserve and present Fuller’s myriad ideas and visions.

This week, call it the Party Dome.

R. Buckminster Fuller's geodesic dome on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus will celebrate its 50th birthday on Friday.

It was on Oct. 22, 1971, that Fuller dedicated the structure on the SIUE campus, which is now home to the school's Center for Spirituality and Sustainability.

To laud the milestone, a celebration will start at 6 p.m. at what now is called the Fuller Dome. Masks are required.

A designer and futurist, Fuller got a patent for the dome in 1954. He championed it on a "more is less" philosophy, saying domes enclose more volume than other structures of similar size and weight, and can be built relatively cheaply with environmentally friendly materials.

He came to work at SIUE in 1959 and stayed until the early 1970s. During his time here, the home he and his wife lived in was a geodesic dome.