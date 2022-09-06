Funeral on Thursday for landscape restoration expert Anne Lewis

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Funeral services will be Thursday for Chesterfield artist and landscape architect Anne Lewis, who died Aug. 14 from leukemia. She was 70.

Lewis served on several state and local governmental boards and was married to former Republican state Sen. Franc Flotron for 38 years.

A New York native, Lewis came to St. Louis in the early 1980s to work at HOK after she graduated from Harvard University with a master’s degree in landscape architecture.

She left HOK to pursue other projects, most notably those involving prairie restoration and strip-mine reclamation — eventually buying her own abandoned strip mine near Columbia, Missouri to reclaim.

Her work earned her an appointment by Gov. John Ashcroft to the Department of Natural Resources’ Land Reclamation Commission, which regulates surface mining. Ashcroft also appointed her to the state’s Landscape Architectural Council. She eventually became the chairperson of both boards.

Locally, she served on the Chesterfield Architectural Review Board and on a Creve Coeur task force on public arts.

Also, she was a past president of the St. Louis chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects and served as a trustee for the national organization.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 530 South Mason Road.