Funeral service on Saturday for radio’s John Larrabee

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Funeral services for John Larrabee, a longtime voice on STL radio, will be held Saturday in Troy, Missouri.

Larrabee, who was 73, died July 10 at his home in Moscow Mills.

Often referred to as “Johnny Mac,” Larrabee was a music disc jockey for 21 years, 1980-2001, on KYKY (98.1 FM), where he hosted “Cartunes,” the afternoon-drive show.

After being let go from KYKY in 2001, Larrabee worked for about eight years as a traffic pilot and reporter for KMOX (1120 AM).

A California native, Larrabee came to St. Louis after working at stations in California, Utah, Tennessee and New York.

Larrabee also founded the now-defunct Teddy Bear Express, a program that distributed the toys to various children’s hospitals.

Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Kemper-Keim Funeral Chapel, 351 Monroe Street in Troy, Missouri. A service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.