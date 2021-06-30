Funeral services next week for STL Browns superfan

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After a lifetime of devotion to the old St. Louis Browns, 102-year-old superfan Gertrude E. "Gert" Slama will be remembered next week.

Slama, who died June 20, was the breakout star of "A Baseball Legacy: Fans Remember the St. Louis Browns," a documentary that highlights fans' decades of devotion to the team.

In an interview for a story this bureau ran in November to note her birthday, Slama said, "There's not a day goes by that I don't think about the Browns."

Slama grew up in University City and started attending games in 1929. She laughed when asked how she remained devoted to a team that usually finished last in the American League.

"I was 10," she said. "I honestly never realized they were so bad."

The Browns — perennial losers except in 1944, when they lost to the Cardinals in the "Streetcar Series" — played here from 1902 through 1953. Then they moved to Baltimore and became the Orioles.

Slama's survivors include two children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.