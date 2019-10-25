Matt Brinkmann, known around town as a founding member of the Funky Butt Brass Band, has been named the new executive director of Pianos for People.
Brinkmann, who succeeds Sheena Duncan, is a lifelong St. Louisan and has worked for nonprofit and public-service organizations, including the St. Louis Science Center, the Convention and Visitors Commission, the Sheldon, Great Rivers Greenway and the Gateway Arch Park Foundation.
Pianos For People was founded in 2012 and provides free refurbished pianos and lessons to those who can’t afford them. The founder, Tom Townsend, died earlier this month.