Future USS St. Louis moves closer to Navy commission

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The future of St. Louis looks bright, nautically speaking.

The Navy combat ship that will be known as the USS St. Louis successfully completed its acceptance trials last week in Lake Michigan.

Shipmakers Lockheed Martin said the ship now will undergo final outfitting and fine-tuning before it is delivered to the Navy for active service, sometime in early 2020.

(Note: The Navy does not use names until the ship is commissioned. For now, it is officially known as LCS-19.)