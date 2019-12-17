Future USS St. Louis moves closer to Navy commission

The future of St. Louis looks bright, nautically speaking.
The Navy combat ship that will be known as the USS St. Louis successfully completed its acceptance trials last week in Lake Michigan.
Shipmakers Lockheed Martin said the ship now will undergo final outfitting and fine-tuning before it is delivered to the Navy for active service, sometime in early 2020.
(Note: The Navy does not use names until the ship is commissioned. For now, it is officially known as LCS-19.)
The ship is designed to combat both surface and submarine threats in coastal waters. It is 388 feet long and can travel more than 40 knots, which is about 46 miles an hour.
The ship's official sponsor is STL's own Barbara Broadhurst Taylor, wife of Enterprise Holdings executive chairman Andy Taylor.
Barbara Taylor kicked off the ship's construction in May 2017 when she authenticated the ship during a keel-laying ceremony. At that time, her initials were welded onto a steel plate that now is part of the ship's hull.
She also had the honors of breaking the champagne bottle on the ship when it was christened in December 2018.
The Navy reports this will be the seventh ship to bear the city's name: a sloop of war launched in 1828. After that, the name was carried on a Civil War gunboat; a Spanish-American War troop ship; a World War I cruiser; a World War II light cruiser; and most recently, a cargo ship decommissioned in 1991.