Future USS St. Louis reaches Florida home base

St. Louis is home — as in the ship of that name, and home as in Mayport, Florida.

The latest ship to bear the name of our fair burg, the USS St. Louis, arrived at its home base earlier this week and awaits official commissioning on Aug. 8.

The ship’s official sponsor is STLer Barbara Broadhurst Taylor, wife of Enterprise Holdings executive chairman Andy Taylor.

She kicked off the vessel's construction in May 2017 when she authenticated the ship during a keel-laying ceremony. She also broke the champagne bottle in christening the ship in December 2018.