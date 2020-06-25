Future USS St. Louis sailing to Florida for commissioning

Barbara Taylor kicked off the ship's construction in May 2017 when she authenticated the ship during a keel-laying ceremony. Her initials were welded onto a steel plate that is part of the ship's hull. She also broke the champagne bottle on the ship when it was christened in December 2018.

In January, the ship's top two officers and highest-ranking enlisted man were in STL and met with students from the Cleveland Junior Naval Academy and Vashon, Pattonville and Fort Zumwalt East high schools.

The Navy reports this will be the seventh ship to bear St. Louis' name:

The first was a sloop of war launched in 1828. Then the name was carried by a Civil War gunboat, a Spanish-American War troop ship, a World War I cruiser, a World War II light cruiser, and most recently a cargo ship decommissioned in 1991.

The latest ship is designed to combat both surface and submarine threats in coastal waters. It is 388 feet long and can travel more than 40 knots, which is about 46 miles an hour.

